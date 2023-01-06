Varde-Arena raises bid for Srei firms

Alleging that the challenge mechanism process for inviting fresh plans from eligible resolution applicants for the two Srei companies was carried out at a “short notice”, a consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors has submitted a revised bid, increasing the cash component to Rs 3,600 crore. The fresh offer comes after the close of the challenge mechanism process. However, the move — similar to what was seen in Reliance Capital’s ongoing resolution process — did not go down well with certain bidders, who termed it a “back door” entry.

Following the bid, the consortium has understood to have emerged as the highest resolution applicant with a total amount of Rs 14,000 crore, including bonds, optionally convertible debentures (OCDs), equity, and upfront cash, sources close to the development said.This is higher than the bid submitted by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL). The state-backed NARCL’s offer of Rs 5,555 crore in net present value (NPV) terms, which includes upfront cash of Rs 3,180 crore, was found to be the highest after the challenge mechanism process ended.

Apart from non-convertible debentures (NCDs), the bad bank has also offered to pay optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) of around Rs 6,000 crore, taking its gross plan to around Rs 12,660 crore.On Tuesday, the consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors, which had been in the fray from the beginning of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) for the two NBFCs, had dropped out at the end of the second round of the five-round challenge mechanism process. The consortium’s financial bid in terms of NPV stood at Rs 4,687 crore, including around Rs 3,250 crore upfront cash amount.

Also Read Srei: Creditors expect significantly higher upfront cash offers from bidders under challenge mechanism process



Authum Investment and Infrastructure’s bid of Rs 5,526 crore (in NPV terms) was adjudged the second-highest during the process.The Varde-Arena consortium wrote a letter to the Srei administrator on Thursday, stating that the ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) was “unreasonable, unfair, rushed and adopting ad-hoc proprietary challenge methodology on short notice”.

In the letter, the consortium also blamed the administrator for rushing the entire “challenge process in an unreasonable manner” as it was carried out in an extremely short timeline of one week without any consideration of prior requests for adequate time. The consortium had sought more time for evaluation, considering the Christmas and New Year holidays.The consortium, in its letter, has also asked the administrator to update the committee of creditors (CoC) on all these issues in the overall interest of all the stakeholders.

Focused on corporate and traded credit, real estate and financial services, Varde manages over $13 billion in assets with teams in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Arena Investors is a global institutional asset manager with $3 billion worth of assets under management.“All modified resolution plans with revised financial bids committed in the challenge mechanism process will be submitted as per the schedule by all three prospective resolution applicants (PRAs) by midnight. So, the consortium will have to submit the revised bid with the revised financial plan based on the challenge mechanism process,” a sources told FE.

Also Read NARCL, Authum lead race for 2 Srei firms



“If Varde-Arena is adopting such practices, this will be unfair. After seeing the highest bid during the challenge mechanism, they are improving the bids. If it has to improve the bid, it should have improved it during the challenge mechanism process. This is a mala fide. Because everybody has to submit the revised resolution plan based on challenge mechanism. They cannot increase or decrease the financial bids suo motu,” a source added.An email sent to Srei administrator Rajneesh Sharma was unanswered till the time of going to the press.The issue of submitting a revised bid by the Varde-Arena consortium is similar to that of debt-laden Reliance Capital’s (RCap) insolvency process. In December, the Hinduja Group revised its bid for RCap with an NPV offer of `9,000 crore, much above Torrent Group’s highest bid of `8,640 crore. The revised bid offer was made after the e-auctions ended on December 21, with Gujarat-based Torrent Group placing the highest bid of `8,640 crore to acquire RCap’s entire assets.

Following this, Torrent, in a letter to the administrator, termed the move a “blatant and arbitrary violation” of the challenge process, and later moved the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Mumbai bench. On January 3, NCLT directed RCap lenders not to accept Hinduja Group’s revised offer till further orders and posted the case for hearing again on January 12.In a significant order in 2018, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had ruled that the purpose of the bankruptcy process was to extract the maximum value from the auction of the stressed assets, approving UltraTech Cement’s revised Rs 7,900-crore bid to acquire debt-laden Binani Cement. The dispute had come after Binani Cement’s CoC decided to consider an improved bid from UltraTech after Rajputana Properties’ (owned by Dalmia Bharat) Rs 6,930-crore bid was declared the highest and filed with the Kolkata bench of the bankruptcy court for its approval.