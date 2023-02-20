Valued luxury and community living go hand in hand: The new trend in high rises

– By Rahul Thomas

Home is a very precious space; one that we dream about and plan for many years. Most people nurse a desire and aspiration to own or upgrade to a home that is appropriate for the times. In recent times, however, an emotional bond with the project location and a connection with the surroundings is emerging as a new trend in luxury living. Most youngsters who move out of their localities at some point to earn a livelihood and secure a better, brighter future for the next generations, eventually yearn to return to the area they were born in, mostly to stay closer to their parents. Home is a very valuable space that we plan and dream about for years. Most have the desire and aspiration to purchase or upgrade to a home that is suitable for the current day.

Locality bonding

Localities have a strong cultural heritage of their own. Having hosted several grand celebrations, festivals, and marriages besides serving social infrastructure, educational institutions, etc. As these landscapes transform to offer valued luxury in housing, community living is seen to be going hand-in-hand to create this new trend in the high-rises. In Mumbai, this can be seen in Dadar, Parel, Prabhadevi, and their surroundings.

In addition to the advent of better infrastructure, we now have the luxury of setting up a space closer to home that boasts of all the modern amenities required to live a comfortable, stress-free life for individuals or their parents. These modern spaces, nestled amidst lush, natural surroundings combine world-class infrastructure and an old-world charm, making them a great option for a rare combination of valued luxury living in a familiar community. Being a close-knit community, residents of these localities have not just attached themselves to the land, and celebrated festivals across cultures with grandeur but now aspire to live improved lives in the same spirit.

Emotional quotient

Homebuyers from many walks of life are drawn to an area’s rich history, diverse culture, convenient location, and welcoming atmosphere. Emotional attachment causes residents to grow fond of a place, which in turn encourages former residents to move back or upgrade to modern homes in the same locality. Residents of these new high-rises, which offer prized opulence in a convenient location, enjoy an approachable sociocultural lifestyle.

According to a recent report by Knight Frank India, consumers still wanted to stay in their home micro market in December 2022. Most buyers didn’t want to move out of their micro markets because they were comfortable there and liked the area. Fifty-five percent of home buyers from Central Mumbai bought homes in the same micro market, according to the research.

Lifestyle upgrade

The availability of valued luxury homes within the same localities has enhanced the quality of life and living of residents. These high-rises offer state-of-the-art amenities ranging from a clubhouse, swimming pool, spa, kid’s play area, etc. among others. These are housing projects that provide convenience which elevates the entire living experience. This is where people are in their places of liking, focusing on personal fitness goals, developing bonds, and a sense of community.

While the sense of attachment to the land is a huge plus, it is the services, with luxury apartments offering various services like housekeeping, concierge, maintenance, and ease of living that are notable here. Social community events like parties, community services, and social gatherings bring people together. They help in bonding and creating communities in a safe environment with each luxury tower giving great importance to 24×7 surveillance with sophisticated systems in place like video calling and monitoring, ensuring residents lead a secure life.

Finally, tying together all of these are the aspirational amenities that can boost the overall living experience for homebuyers. From a deep-rooted community feeling to establishing a sense of belonging, a connection among the people living there, the valued luxury of living spaces and localities only add to the high-quality and likable living within the specific micro-market.

(Rahul Thomas is the Whole-Time Director of Suraj Estate Developers)