Validity extension: Telcos seek more time to submit details

Telecom operators have sought more time from Trai to submit details of prepaid subscribers who have been provided with additional talk-time of Rs 10 and validity extension to remain connected during the current lockdown. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has sought these details in 24 hours but the telcos argue that so much of information can’t be collected in such a short time.

Trai is expected to ask the telcos to further extend the validity of prepaid subscribers as lockdown has been extended till May 3. But the regulator may wait for the data before asking the telcos to do so.

On Tuesday, Trai had sought information about the number of prepaid subscribers whose balance got exhausted and was not recharged by subscribers on their own (between midnight of March 24 till midnight of April 13). The telcos have to also provide the percentage of such subscribers in terms of total number of prepaid subscribers as on March 24.

Also, the operators were asked to provide details about subscribers whose prepaid balance got exhausted but were provided for top-up of Rs 10 or more by the TSP or credited by additional minutes for voice calls, between midnight of March 24 to midnight of April 13.

The regulator and telecom operators differ on the quantum of relief. While the telcos feel that all those customers, who genuinely need help have been provided with relief, the regulator differs as it feels all the prepaid subscribers need help. Trai on April 7 had written a similar worded letter to all telcos “to take immediate steps to ensure that all prepaid subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted services during the period of lockdown”. The telcos were asked to submit compliance immediately. But COAI replied to the regulator on behalf of its members, stating that benefits worth Rs 600 crore had been provided to subscribers and if the regulator wants more, subsidy from the USO fund should be used for it.

FE had earlier reported that since the extension of validity by the telecom operators during the lockdown does not cover the entire 2G user base, it was causing problems to a section of customers. Roughly, of the total 500 million 2G users, around 200 million have been left out of this facility.

For instance, Bharti extended this facility to only its 80 million users, against its roughly 189 million 2G users. Similarly, Vodafone Idea has extended the facility to its 100 million users, against its 214 million 2G users. The operators seem to have extended this facility to only the bottom-of-the-pyramid users in the 2G category, who may be recharging for very small amounts like Rs 35-45 per month and excluded others. The assumption must have been that the bottom-of-the-pyramid customers do not have access to online modes of recharge and use physical retail stores.

Jio has done the extension for its 70-80 million JioPhone users. BSNL and MTNL though have covered their entire pre-paid user base in the extension facility. The operators had also informed Trai about the steps they have taken for prepaid customers.