Valentine’s Day: Nepal to import over 1.5 lakh roses from India

By: | Updated: February 10, 2019 11:35 AM

The Floriculture Association Nepal has estimated that about 200,000 stem roses will be needed during the week.

Valentine’s week has begun and Nepal is facing rose crunch. To cater to the need, Kathmandu has turned to India to import about 160,000 stems of roses worth NPR 15 million this year’s Valentine’s Day.

ANI reports that the Floriculture Association Nepal has estimated that about 200,000 stem roses will be needed during the week.

Informing about the need, FAN president Kumar Kasjoo Shrestha told ANI: “…approximately 1.5 lakh stem roses would be imported from India while the demand for about 50,000 stem roses will be addressed by internal production.”

He further said that importing flowers from other countries rather than India would push the price up in the market. “We bring these roses especially from India’s Calcutta and Bangalore,” Kasjoo Shrestha said.

According to the report which cited FAN’s statistics, Nepal had imported roses worth NPR 12.5 million from India in 2018. However, the number has gone up this year.

Earlier, it was reported that total revenue earned from export of rose was expected to touch Rs 30 crore as against Rs 23 crore in February 2018.

