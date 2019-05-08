Vakrangee, Dish TV ink distribution pact



Vakrangee, which operates a network of last-mile retail points of sale, said Tuesday it has joined hands with Dish TV for distribution of subscription recharge and providing collection services for DishTV and d2h brands.

This alliance will help consumers to avail the DTH services of DishTV and d2h brands in the remote areas and increase their reach in the underserved and unserved areas, a statement said.

“Our strategic partnership with Vakrangee is aimed at benefiting our customers by leveraging Vakrangee’s vast retail distribution network. We are continuously investing to expand our rural customer base and this partnership will support and strengthen our proposition for last mile connectivity,” Dish TV India Executive Director and Group CEO Anil Dua said.