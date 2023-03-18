VA Tech Wabag secures Rs 800-crore contract in Bangladesh

Making a foray into Bangladesh, Chennai-based pure play water technology company VA Tech Wabag has secured an order worth about Rs 800 core towards design, build and operate (DBO) for reconstruction, expansion and operation of a sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity of 200 million litre per day (MLD) at Pagla in Dhaka.

The STP project of Dhaka Water Supply & Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA) is funded by multilateral funding agencies like World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) under the Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project (DSIP).

The scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, construction, installation and commissioning of the STP followed by operation and maintenance (O&M) for a period of 60 months. This project has the potential to be expanded to 600 MLD in the future, fuelled by city’s growing needs.

Arvind Dullu, regional business head, South Asia, VA Tech Wabag, said, “We are following our stated strategy of making inroads into new markets and focusing on projects funded by multilateral agencies. The project was won against international competition based on our technological superiority and competitiveness and is yet another significant milestone for Wabag.”

The plant will operate based on activated sludge treatment process where it uses green fuel (biogas) generated during the waste water treatment process producing green energy required for running the plant. The process also meets the environmental norms and the production of renewable energy contributes to cause of combating global climate change.

Wabag recently, in line with its strategic focus to reduce exposure to European geographies, had decided to sell 100% stake in Wabag Czech. The share transfer process and related formalities between Wabag Austria and VCL Group, OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — the buyer — has been completed on March 10, 2023 and post the sale, Wabag Czech ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.