VA Tech Wabag gets Rs 1,187 crore order from BUIDCO

Water treatment firm VA Tech Wabag on Tuesday said it has bagged Rs 1,187 crore order from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) to develop sewage treatment plants in the state capital.

The company secured the order under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Scheme to develop sewage treatment plants of 150 million litres per day (MLD) capacity along with sewerage network of over 450 km in the Digha and Kankarbagh zones of Patna, one of the most populous cities on the banks of River Ganga, VA Tech Wabag said in a BSE filing.

“With this repeat order in Bihar, Wabag will now be responsible for sewerage infrastructure in four out of the six zones of Patna, thus testifying the trust reposed by NMCG and BUIDCO on Wabag,” VA Tech Wabag Director and Chief Growth Officer Varadarajan S said.

“All these projects, on completion, will ensure a cleaner and healthier ecosystem for over 50 per cent of the population of Patna,” he added.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag were trading 4.03 per cent higher at Rs 303.60 apiece on BSE.