VA Tech WABAG bags Rs 575-crore project under Ganga Scheme

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 2:27 PM

Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG has bagged a project worth Rs 575 crore, under the National Mission for Clean Ganga Scheme in West Bengal.

VA Tech WABAG bags Rs 575-crore project under Ganga Scheme

Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG has bagged a project worth Rs 575 crore, under the National Mission for Clean Ganga Scheme in West Bengal. The scope of the project includes design, build, rehabilitate and operate sewage treatment facilities and associated infrastructure in Kolkata, West Bengal, city-based company said in a filing Friday.

The design, build, rehabilitate and operate contract from Kolkata Municipal Development Authority, funded by National Mission for Clean Ganga, includes engineering, supply and construction of sewage treatment plants, renovation and up-gradation of the existing sewage treatment plants. The project under which WABAG would build sewage treatment plant over a period of 24 months would be executed on a public-private partnership basis.

“We are delighted and proud to have secured our breakthrough HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) order under the prestigious Namami Ganga Programme and this win reinstates our commitment to ensure nil water scarcity for the nation by partnering with government policies”, company whole-time director and chief growth officer S Varadarajan said in a press release. “Once completed, these plants will contribute to reducing the discharge of untreated sewage into Holy Ganga from West Bengal significantly,” he said. The company would also take up operate and maintenance of the sewage treatment plants over a period of 15 years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. VA Tech WABAG bags Rs 575-crore project under Ganga Scheme
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition