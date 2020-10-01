  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttar Pradesh’s Rs 4,800-crore solar project gets Central government’s nod

By:
October 1, 2020 2:30 AM

MNRE has asked the Bundelkhand Saur Urja, the solar power park developer (SPPD), to submit the detailed project report at the earliest.

The project will be set up under the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park (UMREPP) scheme of the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE).The project will be set up under the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park (UMREPP) scheme of the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE). (Representative image)

The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has granted in-principal approval for the setting up of a 1200-MW ultra mega solar project in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 4,800 crore.

The project, which will come up in Bundelkhand region, will be set up by Bundelkhand Saur Urja (BSUL), a joint venture company between Uttar Pradesh Non-Conventional Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) and National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC). While UPNEDA will have 26% equity in the project, THDCIL’s share would be 74%.

The project will be set up under the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park (UMREPP) scheme of the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE). The MNRE will provide Rs 20 lakh per MW or 30% of the project value, whichever is less, for development of internal infrastructure and connectivity from the park to the nearest transmission system.

MNRE has asked the Bundelkhand Saur Urja, the solar power park developer (SPPD), to submit the detailed project report at the earliest.

Speaking to FE, Bhawani Singh Khangarot, director, UPNEDA, said BSUL has already identified 6000 acres of private land in Jalaun for the project. “Land will be taken on lease basis from the farmers for 27 years and they will be a paid a rent of approximately `15,000-20,000 per acre per year,” he said, adding that BSUL would put the entire infrastructure in place, including construction of roads and setting up evacuation lines before it invites bids from private players to set up plants in the park.

Apart from this project, UPNEDA also has a joint venture with Tehri Hydro Development Corporation of India (THDCIL), named TUSCO, for the development of two 600 MW solar parks, one each in Jhansi and Lalitpur districts. UPNEDA has a 26% share in that JV too. “Work on that is also going on. Land identification has been done and the topographical survey for ascertaining the technical feasibility is going on” said Khangarot.

