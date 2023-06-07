Uttar Pradesh government launches Nand Baba Milk Mission scheme 

In a bid to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state in the field of milk development and milk production, the state government has launched the Nand Baba Milk Mission scheme at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. The Nand Baba Milk Mission scheme, which was launched on Tuesday has been implemented to provide milk producers the facility of selling their milk at a reasonable price in villages through dairy co-operative societies.

Cabinet Minister, Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Dharampal Singh said the department was making constant efforts to ensure the development of the rural economy in the state, to provide remunerative prices to the farmers for their milk and to strengthen the agro-based infrastructure.

Under this mission, it is proposed to form Dairy farmer producer organisation (Dairy FPO) in order to facilitate sale of milk in producers’ villages itself, he said. In the financial year 2023-24, there is a plan to set up five Dairy FPOs in as many districts of the state as a pilot project, in which women will also play a major role, he said.

Besides the opening of office of the Nand Baba Milk Mission at Kisan Gomtinagar, a ‘Dairy Development Portal’ and logo of Nand Baba Mission has also been unveiled.