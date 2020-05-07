UP resumes sale of ‘paan masala’ but with a condition

UP government lifts ban on manufacture, sale and distribution of pan masala. (Photo Reuters)

The Uttar Pradesh state government has lifted the ban on production and retail of nicotine and tobacco-less ‘paan masala’ products, according to an official order. “The ban on manufacturing and sale of ‘paan masala’ imposed on March 25 has been lifted,” Commissioner Food Security and Drug administration Anita Singh said in the order issued on Wednesday, PTI reported. However, the ban will continue on the manufacturing, storing and sale of ‘gutka/paan masala’ which contain nicotine and tobacco. The sales of these products will be as according to the guidelines of the Home Department.

The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government had earlier put a ban on the production and sale of ‘paan masala’ as the state moved to curb the spread of coronavirus. “Manufacturing, sale and storage of ‘paan masala’ is being banned in the state till further orders,” Food Security Commissioner Ministhy S had said in an order issued in the last week of March. The said order had then also stated that spitting of ‘paan masala’ can help in spreading coronavirus.

The state government has also made provisions for opening up of private offices at 33% of total strength and has issued fresh guidelines for companies. This includes even those areas which fall under red zones such as Noida. India is currently under the third phase of nation-wide lockdown. However, the government has started to ease restrictions at several places as a staggered move to restart the economy.

Earlier, the central government had also allowed the sales of liquor in India with some states asking for ‘special corona fees’ to increase their revenues. The AAP government-led Delhi had hiked the excise duty by 70% on MRP of alcohol meaning a bottle of alcohol which retails at Rs 100 will be sold at Rs 170 in the national capital. However, despite such moves by the government, people were undeterred and they queued up to get alcohol stocks.