Uttam Galva: SAT notices to bourses on promoter status of ArcelorMittal

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday issued notices to stock exchanges to respond within two weeks on the petition of minority shareholders of Uttam Galva challenging the bourses’ decision to approve the declassification of multinational steel giant ArcelorMittal as a promoter of Uttam Galva. According to the appeal filed earlier by the appellants — Sulbha Sanjay Naik and others — with the SAT, their counsel submitted that the reclassification of promoter shareholders of the company has been approved in violation of Regulation 31A(5) and 31A(3) of the Listing Regulations and without waiting for informal guidance that had been sought from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). “Pending disposal of the appeal, impugned decisions of the stock exchanges must be stayed forthwith,” the counsel for minority shareholders submitted.

The appeal stated that the reclassification of the promoter shareholder was necessitated on account of ArcelorMittal Netherlands, a promoter shareholder of the company, had on February 7, 2018, sold its entire 29.05% shareholding in the company to Sainath Trading which is also a promoter shareholder of the company. While the counsel appearing for the National Stock Exchange and others sought time to reply to the appeal, they submitted that since the transfer of shares from ArcelorMittal to Sainath “being inter se transfer between the promoters, it appears…that approval from shareholders as anticipated under Regulation 31A(5) would not apply to the present case”.

“Fact that the two stock exchanges, without waiting for the informal guidance from Sebi have approved reclassification separately, but not jointly, cannot be a ground to stay the impugned decisions of NSE and BSE, pending disposal of the appeal on merits,” the counsel for the stock exchanges submitted. Later, in a statement issued in relation to minority shareholders’ challenge, ArcelorMittal said, “This is another obvious action to delay and complicate the process to find a new owner for Essar Steel India. Quite clearly ArcelorMittal is not a promoter of Uttam Galva. We never considered ourselves a promoter as we had no management involvement or board representation and furthermore sold our shareholding.”

The company further stated that in light of the above it is “only natural” that it should be declassified on the stock exchanges “which has been done following the relevant processes”. ArcelorMittal had said on Monday that the company’s bid was “deemed ineligible” due to the technicality of still being a promoter of Uttam Galva on the stock exchange even though the company had sold its shareholding before submitting its offer, and that the stock exchanges have confirmed that ArcelorMittal was declassified as a promoter of Uttam Galva. “We note the latest attempt to delay the process has not succeeded with bids to be submitted on April 2. ArcelorMittal plans to submit a bid as part of the revised offer process although we continue to believe our original offer is eligible. Our track record and long experience in the steel industry makes us a highly credible bidder for Essar Steel India, able to add value to the growth and development of the Indian steel industry,” the statement said.

The move comes at a time when the two shortlisted bidders from the first round of bidding for Essar Steel — Numetal and ArcelorMittal — have challenged the decision in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on their original bids being rejected as they were found ineligible.

On Tuesday, the Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT heard the petitions of both the bidders and adjourned the matter for hearing on April 4. The deadline for rebids for Essar Steel remains April 2.