UTI Mutual Fund receives entire payment from Zee Learn

UTI Mutual Fund received payments from Zee Learn on July 14, 2020 in two of its debt schemes where the fund house had created a segregated portfolio on July 7, 2020. UTI Credit Risk Fund and UTI Medium Term Fund had an exposure of Rs 44.17 crore to the debt securities of Zee Learn, when it was segregated by the fund house.

UTI MF in its release said it had received the entire payment (along with interest accrued to date) due from Zee Learn on July 14, 2020 in both the debt schemes. On July 07, 2020 UTI Mutual Fund had created a segregated portfolio in respect of debt securities of Zee Learn in UTI Credit Risk Fund and UTI Medium Term Fund because of the downgrade of such securities below the investment grade.

“The recovery proceeds, in proportion to investors’ unit holdings, will be credited to investors’ core banking solution (CBS) bank account, if registered in the portfolio, and in the absence of CBS bank account details, the physical warrant will be dispatched once postal or courier services become operational,” said UTI MF in its release.

UTI Mutual Fund had created a side pocket on July 7, 2020, pursuant to the downgrade of debt instruments of Zee Learn from ‘AA(CE)’ to ‘B’ (below investment grade) by CARE Ratings. Segregation of portfolio or side pocketing separates stressed assets from other investment and cash holdings of a particular scheme. Doing this ensures that while investor money in the debt scheme linked to stressed assets gets locked until the fund recovers money from the stressed company, investors are free to redeem their money from other investments.

Securities of Zee Learn were rated AA(SO) by CARE on March 12, 2015 on the basis of an unconditional and irrevocable undertaking from Zee Entertainment Enterprises (rated CARE AA/ A1+ on September 11, 2014) for funding of a debt service reserve account (DSRA) to cover any shortfall in servicing outstanding obligations of the said securities seven days prior to the due date as per the repayment schedule.

“However, owing to severe constrains in the operational cash flows, Zee Learn has not funded the DSRA account till date. As on July 2, 2020, Zee Entertainment Enterprises also has not funded the DSRA account” CARE Ratings said in its rationale.