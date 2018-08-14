UTI AMC appoints Imtaiyazur Rahman as Acting CEO

Representative Image

UTI AMC on Tuesday said that its Board has appointed Imtaiyazur Rahman as the company’s Acting CEO. According to the company, the Board of UTI AMC appointed Rahman, Group President and Chief Finance Officer, as the Acting CEO with effect from August 14, 2018.

He will look after the day to day operations of the company and work closely with the rest of the senior leadership team.

“The Board is pleased to appoint Imtaiyazur Rahman as Acting CEO of UTI AMC. He has been with UTI for a long time and has performed a good job in various functional areas,” D.K. Mehrotra, Director, UTI AMC, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“He brings with him a rich experience and maturity which will help bring the team together and take UTI forward.”