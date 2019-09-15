Usha Martin’s Prashant Jhawar resigns

“I have been raising red flags for a while now, and all of my warnings have fallen on deaf ears,” Prashant Jhawar said in his letter.
Usha Martin (UML) non-executive director Prashant Jhawar has tendered his resignation from the company’s board with immediate effect, alleging “mismanagement of the company”. In a stock exchange filing on Saturday, Usha Martin said, “Prashant Jhawar ceases to be a director of the company.”
In his letter to the board of directors of UML, Prashant Jhawar alleged the extent of “mismanagement of the company and the apparent apathy of the board of directors” was alarming, including shielding the “illegal acts” of managing director Rajeev Jhawar.
“I have been raising red flags for a while now, and all of my warnings have fallen on deaf ears,” Prashant Jhawar said in his letter.
