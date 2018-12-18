US watchdog FAA retains highest aviation safety ranking for India

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 9:24 PM

The US regulator FAA has retained the highest aviation safety ranking for India, a senior official said Tuesday.

highest aviation safety ranking, aviation sector, DGCA, FAA, Civil Aviation AuthorityThe FAA carried out an audit to confirm India’s adherence to the standards laid down by the ICAO and oversight of Indian airlines.

The US regulator FAA has retained the highest aviation safety ranking for India, a senior official said Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) carried out an audit of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in July this year. The official said that the FAA on Tuesday formally confirmed that India’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) rating remains ‘Category 1’. Category 1 means the carriers from the assessed state may initiate or continue service to the US in a normal manner and take part in reciprocal code-share arrangements with American carriers.

The FAA carried out an audit to confirm India’s adherence to the standards laid down by the ICAO and oversight of Indian airlines. “During consultations held with the FAA in early November, the DGCA presented the actions taken to address the findings of the July 2018 audit,” the DGCA official said. According to him, the FAA has formally communicated that India is adhering to the safety standards of the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization).

Also read| Google selects 10 Indian news organisations among 87 worldwide for GNI YouTube funding

The regulator has also “confirmed that India’s IASA rating remains Category 1,” he noted. The American regulator conducts IASA programme to assess the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of each country that has carriers operating to the US. An IASA assessment determines if the foreign CAA provides oversight to its carriers that operate to the US as per the international standards.

Under the International Convention on Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention) each country is responsible for the safety oversight of its own air carriers. Other countries can only conduct specific surveillance activities, principally involving inspection of required documents and the physical condition of aircraft.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. US watchdog FAA retains highest aviation safety ranking for India
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition