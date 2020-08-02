US generics business to continue its growth momentum: Cadila Healthcare

According to the Cadila Healthcare ’s annual report for fiscal year 2019-20, the company is planning to introduce additional “topical, transdermal and injectable products” in coming years.

Pharma firm Cadila Healthcare is bullish about its growth momentum in the United States driven by new product launches and expansion in overall product offerings.

According to the Cadila Healthcare’s annual report for fiscal year 2019-20, the company is planning to introduce additional “topical, transdermal and injectable products” in coming years.

The US was the largest contributor to the consolidated revenues of the company with 45 per cent share, the report said. “Going forward, the US generics business is likely to continue its growth momentum on the back of new product launches and expansion of overall product offerings as the company is planning to introduce additional topical, transdermal and injectable products in coming years,” it added.

The company launched 30 new products in the US generics market. New launches included Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch, which is the first transdermal patch launched from the company’s own pipeline, the report said.

In terms of abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings, 30 additional ANDAs were filed with the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) during the year, taking the cumulative number of ANDA filings to 390.

The company received approval for 28 ANDAs during the year (including 5 tentative approvals). Cumulative number of ANDA approvals at the end of the year stood at 282, it added.

The company will continue to look at the opportunities to expand its presence in the specialty space via additional products in the pain management therapeutic area and expansion into other focused therapy areas, it said.