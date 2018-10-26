US FCC Chairman Ajit Pai explains how AI, blockchain are key challenges for telecom regulator in 21st century

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, quantum computing will have significant impact on how communications networks operate worldwide, US FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said. (Reuters)

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, quantum computing will have significant impact on how communications networks operate worldwide, US FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told The Indian Express in an interview. It comes as a challenge for telecom regulator to find a level playing field between all these evolving technologies and “not disadvantage them based on antiquated regulations,” he added.

Speaking on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2018 about how to counter fake news, Ajit Pai said that it’s not for the government to decide what news should be published and what not. “It is incumbent upon to people to counter views that they find false or repugnant to enter the public square and counteract those,” he added.

On his demand from Google, Facebook and Twitter to operate in a more transparent way, Ajit Pai said it will help customers to make informed decisions that will serve them in a much better way. “A conversation is needed. For example, what kind of algorithms are they using to determine what content is seen and what content is not seen when somebody does a Google search, how Facebook feed is defined, when Twitter decides what accounts to suspend – what are the rules behind that,” he said.

Meanwhile, India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2018 was launched yesterday in New Delhi. While Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani discussed the potential India has so as to grow in the telecom sector; Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, focused on the financial health of the sector. The latter also talked about how the government can come forward and help by reducing the levies it imposes to maximise its revenues.