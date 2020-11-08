US elections: How Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Sheryl Sandberg, other tech leaders reacted to Biden-Harris win

Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States of America.

Silicon Valley leaders and global technology CEOs took to social media to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victories. Biden, who is set to become the 46th President of the United States of America, and Indian-origin Kamala Harris have already updated their Twitter profiles reflecting their win. Harris, in fact, created history by becoming the first woman, black and Indian-American Vice President of the US, and was chosen by Biden as his running mate in August. Biden tweeting his victory said:

Best wishes started pouring in on social media, after Biden and Harris were declared victorious, by who’s who in the corporate arena.

I look forward to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides in Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control, engaging partners around the world on issues like poverty and climate change, and addressing issues of inequality and opportunity at home. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) November 7, 2020

Sheryl Sandberg, COO, Facebook in a post said, “The votes are in. After a few long days, we now know that Joe Biden will be our next president – and for the first time in 231 years, our next vice president will be a Black and South Asian American woman who is the daughter of immigrants. There are times when America takes a big step toward creating a government that reflects the diverse country we are. Today is one of those days. I’m thinking with joy about young people across the country watching the news today and thinking, “Maybe I can lead this nation too.” Congratulations to Kamala Harris on this remarkable achievement – shattering glass ceilings and norms around what leadership looks like – and to President-Elect Biden on this historic milestone.”