US court extends restraining order on sale of DRL’s Suboxone generic

A US court has extended the temporary restraining order for another 14 days on selling of the Suboxone generic in that country. The order was issued to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. The drug is used for the treatment of opioid dependence.

Indivior, the innovator of the drug, had moved an injunction motion against Dr Reddy’s to block the company from selling the generic Suboxone in the US citing a pending patent infringement litigation. In a statement, UK-based Indivior said the US District Court for the District of New Jersey heard its application for a preliminary injunction (PI) against Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL). This PI motion was filed to extend the cessation of launch activities by DRL during the pendency of the outcome of the recently filed litigation against DRL related to the US patent No 9,931,305.

In a hearing, Judge McNulty reserved judgment on Indivior’s motion, and extended Indivior’s temporary restraining order (TRO) issued on June 15, 2018, for another 14 days.

During this period, the court will consider Indivior’s application and ultimately issue a ruling on the PI.

“Indivior will not make further statements on this matter until the US District Court for the District of New Jersey makes its final ruling on the company’s PI,” the statement said.The Suboxone brand had US sales of around $1.86 billion for 12 months ended April 2018. The drug contributes about 80% of Indivior’s sales.