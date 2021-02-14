  • MORE MARKET STATS

US car giant Tesla to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa

February 14, 2021 12:00 AM

Last month, Elon Musk’s Tesla had registered its Indian arm in Bengaluru.

Elon Musk, Elon Musk latest, Elon Musk news, Elon Musk Tesla, Tesla news, Tesla latest, Tesla India, Tesla in India, tesla Karnataka, BS YediyurappaIt is yet to be seen where Tesla will set up its car-manufacturing plant in Karnataka and if Elon Musk will pay a visit. (Reuters file photo)

US-based electric car giant Tesla would set up its manufacturing unit in Karnataka, Chief Minister of the state BS Yediyurappa said on Saturday. “American firm Tesla will set up the car-manufacturing unit in Karnataka,” the Chief Minister said. Last month, Elon Musk’s company had registered its Indian arm in Bengaluru. The company was registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid up capital of Rs 1 lakh. Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein have been appointed as directors of Tesla India, as per the Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters on Saturday, the Chief Minister also spoke about latest infra development in Karnataka. In 2021-22, infrastructure development at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore would take place in the state and Rs 14,788 crore would be released for the second phase of the Metro Rail work.

The Chief Minister also said an industrial corridor would be developed in Tumakuru at an investment of Rs 7,725 crore creating 2.8 lakh jobs. Hailing the Union Budget presented recently as historic, Yediyurappa said it would pave the way for a USD five-trillion economy by 2025.

 

