US-based Avaya announces partnership with Standard Chartered bank

US-based unified communications giant Avaya has announced a partnership with Standard Chartered bank. The announcement was made during the company's flagship 'Experience Avaya' event in Singapore. The company has entered a deal to deliver a multi-year client experience transformation project that will enable the bank to align its services with customer's fast-paced requirements. This is enabled by Avaya's One Cloud Private solution. Along with this deal, the company announced a first-of-its-kind, platform agnostic digital workspace, which will improve employee productivity in any organisation. Avaya's One Cloud Private will let the bank operate a private cloud and unify their communication from various channels like social media, chat, voice and video calls in one place. The digital workspace, called Intelligent Experience (IX) Workspace will let a user view and respond to communications from all these channels in a single window, reducing the time to switch between applications and devices, thereby increasing productivity. IX Workspace is focused on employees within an organisation while the cloud solution is focused on the organisation's customer requirements, addressing two ends of a spectrum when deployed together. However, these are two separate offerings from the company. As Standard Chartered continues to invest in its digital capabilities, the global banking group is experiencing an increase in digital adoption, with 49% of clients now actively using online or mobile banking compared with 45% in 2017. This service will also extend to the bank's Indian operations. Talking about the partnership, Stuart Beaumont, global head, voice & virtual, Standard Chartered, said: "Consolidating all the information in one place creates greater efficiencies in our structure, with agents being able to transition between all channels, benefiting from the context of previous conversations. Avaya's platform also offers us the flexibility of engaging third party organisations so that we can continue to evolve and offer best in class channels and a great experience for our clients." Taking Standard Chartered's move to adopt One Cloud Private as an example, Nidal Abou-Ltaif, president, Avaya International, emphasised the need to enhance customer experience by unifying communication as more and more users are demanding better digital banking experience. "Standard Chartered is creating more convenient ways of banking for its clients, ensuring security, privacy and full-service across any channel. This partnership is a ringing endorsement of the next-generation possibilities afforded by Avaya's cloud offerings," he said. The company placed special focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and says the technology will be integrated into all of its offerings which demands AI intervention. This will let organisations using Avaya's products to scale faster and more efficiently. The company also showcased its solutions made in collaboration with Bengaluru based start-ups Trinity and Koopid. Avaya has worked with Trinity to provide solutions in emergency response market and with Koopid on multiple smart city based projects. "The Indian government surprised us by letting us work on smart city projects. This is a market which emphasises on digitisation even when there are lots of issues going on internally," Nidal said. According to Vishal Agarwal, MD, Avaya India, India is among the top 10 growing markets for the American firm and a major revenue and innovation generator. Nidal said nearly 50% of technology innovation comes from their R&D centres in India. This partnership with Indian start-ups is part of the company's ideology to have a partner ecosystem in order to establish business leadership and better solutions in the areas that need special attention. (Travel for this report was sponsored by Avaya)