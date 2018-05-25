UrbanClap, Ikea in pact for furniture assembly service

UrbanClap, a mobile-based services platform, said that it has been engaged as the furniture assembly service partner for Ikea in Hyderabad. The world’s largest furniture retailer will be opening its first store of about 400,000 square feet property in the city this summer.

A release issued by UrbanClap said that through this collaboration, consumers purchasing a select range of Ikea furniture from the store would be able to book furniture assembly services via the UrbanClap app or the website.

Ikea will contribute in the training of the carpenters on UrbanClap’s platform, thereby skilling them to become professional Ikea assemblers, it said. UrbanClap co-founder Varun Khaitan said Ikea’s belief in UrbanClap as a partner is a source of pride and a boost to India’s entire start-up ecosystem.

The partnership is a result of the mutual objective of the two brands to keep customer experience and efficiency at the centre of everything, he added.

“We look forward to enabling customers to enjoy the long-awaited entry of Ikea into India, and are pleased to have a vital role in Ikea’s plan to provide Indians with the best furniture in the world,” Khaitan said.

“As we get closer to the first Ikea India store opening, we are working to create a convenient and affordable service offer for Indian customers. DIY or do it yourself is still a new concept in India and we will invest heavily to provide affordable and quality services,” Ikea India deputy country manager Patrik Antoni said.