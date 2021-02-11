Urban Indians avoided eating out, large stores; 4 in 10 preferred online shopping during pandemic: Survey

As for the online shopping, survey revealed that 4 in 10 Indians (43 per cent) shopped more online (than before), during the pandemic

Urban Indians ate less during COVID-19 pandemic, even when most of the restaurants reopened with all SOPs prescribed. However, they spent money on online shopping, visited local markets and kirana shops, according to a survey. People were still stricken with apprehension about hygiene and contact even after the restaurants reopened. Behavioral change was also seen for online shopping among people, as they were concerned about the safety and social distancing, the survey by Ipsos revealed. “Now we see restaurants operating with social distancing and precautions and people have generally started to step out to eat out,” Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, said.

According to the Ipsos global survey, at least 1 in 2 (49 per cent) urban Indians ate out less in local and small restaurants (indoors or outdoors) after the COVID-19 outbreak. While 6 in 10 global citizens (63 per cent) claimed to have stopped eating out at small and local restaurants. In fact, ordering-in was also plunged by 41 per cent during this time.

As for the online shopping, the survey revealed that 4 in 10 Indians (43 per cent) shopped more online (than before), during the pandemic. In fact, global markets such as those of Chile (59 per cent), Great Britain (55 per cent), South Korea (54 per cent) and Turkey (54 per cent) saw the highest surge in online shopping. “Behavioral change seen for online shopping among Indians, during the pandemic was more a manifestation of safety, convenience and mood elevation; and of course, the altered macro forces of lockdown and constrained reopening,” Amit Adarkar added.

Shopping During the Pandemic survey also showed that 42 per cent Indians preferred visiting in-person local markets and kirana shops during the pandemic. “Almost half of urban Indians polled (45 per cent) said they were patronizing farmers and small manufacturers,” survey showed. They avoided large stores and visited local stores fearing crowds. Adarkar added that ‘Vocal for Local’ became more heightened during the pandemic. People tried supporting the tiny businesses which were reeling under the severe impact of the pandemic. In fact, most of the FMCG companies reported strong growth in sales of packaged goods during the pandemic.

And Japan and Sweden emerged at the top in buying from farmers and small manufacturers. In fact, 54 per cent of the global citizens continued visiting local markets and kirana shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.