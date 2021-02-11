  • MORE MARKET STATS

Urban Indians avoided eating out, large stores; 4 in 10 preferred online shopping during pandemic: Survey

By: |
February 11, 2021 3:07 PM

Urban Indians ate less during COVID-19 pandemic, even when most of the restaurants reopened with all SOPs prescribed.

Online shoppingAs for the online shopping, survey revealed that 4 in 10 Indians (43 per cent) shopped more online (than before), during the pandemic

Urban Indians ate less during COVID-19 pandemic, even when most of the restaurants reopened with all SOPs prescribed. However, they spent money on online shopping, visited local markets and kirana shops, according to a survey. People were still stricken with apprehension about hygiene and contact even after the restaurants reopened. Behavioral change was also seen for online shopping among people, as they were concerned about the safety and social distancing, the survey by Ipsos revealed. “Now we see restaurants operating with social distancing and precautions and people have generally started to step out to eat out,” Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, said.

According to the Ipsos global survey, at least 1 in 2 (49 per cent) urban Indians ate out less in local and small restaurants (indoors or outdoors) after the COVID-19 outbreak. While 6 in 10 global citizens (63 per cent) claimed to have stopped eating out at small and local restaurants. In fact, ordering-in was also plunged by 41 per cent during this time.

Related News
People were still stricken with apprehension about hygiene and contact even after the restaurants reopened

As for the online shopping, the survey revealed that 4 in 10 Indians (43 per cent) shopped more online (than before), during the pandemic. In fact, global markets such as those of Chile (59 per cent), Great Britain (55 per cent), South Korea (54 per cent) and Turkey (54 per cent) saw the highest surge in online shopping. “Behavioral change seen for online shopping among Indians, during the pandemic was more a manifestation of safety, convenience and mood elevation; and of course, the altered macro forces of lockdown and constrained reopening,” Amit Adarkar added.

While globally, 6 in 10 global citizens (63 per cent) stopped eating out at small and local restaurants.

Shopping During the Pandemic survey also showed that 42 per cent Indians preferred visiting in-person local markets and kirana shops during the pandemic. “Almost half of urban Indians polled (45 per cent) said they were patronizing farmers and small manufacturers,” survey showed. They avoided large stores and visited local stores fearing crowds. Adarkar added that ‘Vocal for Local’ became more heightened during the pandemic. People tried supporting the tiny businesses which were reeling under the severe impact of the pandemic. In fact, most of the FMCG companies reported strong growth in sales of packaged goods during the pandemic.

While globally, 6 in 10 global citizens (63 per cent) stopped eating out at small and local restaurants. And Japan and Sweden emerged at the top in buying from farmers and small manufacturers. In fact, 54 per cent of the global citizens continued visiting local markets and kirana shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Urban Indians avoided eating out large stores 4 in 10 preferred online shopping during pandemic Survey
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ArcelorMittal reports $1,207 million net income in Oct-Dec 2020
2Koo cofounder refutes French hacker’s data leak claim; says Chinese investor Shunwei to exit company soon
3India’s gas production rises above pre-COVID level: DGH