Uploadfoodie: New startup gives food outlets a digital makeover

India’s food and beverages sector is an unorganised and chaotic $50 billion industry, with an incredibly low spend of 5% of top line revenue on technology. It is an extremely competitive space, with several players catering to different ends of the market, and relying on technology sporadically. Restaurant owners and managers have to balance supplies, inventory, order curation, payment systems, customer satisfaction, etc. They have to look after their employees and payroll, monitor the establishment and its expenses, and somehow simultaneously find the time to promote and grow their business as well.

Uplodefoodie helps restaurant owners and managers engage with this task by simplifying restaurant operations through a social mobility, analytics, and cloud (SMAC) technological solution that gets orders and adds new experiences for the customers. Since its inception in March this year, this Pune-based start-up has seen a 200% growth in customer base. “We have successfully partnered with top fine-dining restaurants, casual-dining restaurants, QSRs and hotels,” says Yogesh Ghorpade, CEO and founder, Uplodefoodie. “Some of our most notable clients include Spree Hotels & Spree Club (49 properties), Golden Rock, Copacabana, Taareef, Pocket Cafe (an agreement of 1,000 outlets), Sahil, Harsh, Cheezy Bites and Kingz Biryani.”

Uplodefoodie is a software-as-a-service-based solutions provider that caters to the F&B industry. Technical speak, it relies on a white label consumer facing app that helps customers place orders at their favourite restaurants for pick-up, dine-in, and delivery. This app connects to the cloud-based order management system, which conveys customer orders to the right restaurant personnel. “The system not only helps managers and owners monitor the ordering process through web and app dashboards, it also helps them track restaurant inventory through a comprehensive Backend Manager, which also comes with a Backend Cost Tracker to prevent loss and waste in this critical operation,” says Ghorpade. “This end-to-end solution even adds functionality to drive greater footfall and incentivise customer loyalty and repeat orders through a comprehensive automatic loyalty engine that provides offers and deals to frequent customers,” he adds.

Uplodefoodie has been largely bootstrapped since its inception. Ghorpade says, “We are now looking to raise funds and have been in contact with some investors. We are looking for $5 -7 million in funding to boost our business operations across India. We have already initiated dialogues with the investors and a couple of them have shown interest.”

The Uplodefoodie founder remarks that most of the technology solutions in the F&B space have been customer-oriented, but now the need for applying cutting-edge technology for the management of restaurants is apparent. “Technology can help restaurant owners streamline operations, maximise productivity and reduce wastage through low-cost solutions.”

Going forward, Ghorpade envisions on-boarding 3,000-plus restaurants in tier 1 and 2 cities of Maharashtra and South India within the next six months. “Following our expansion across Maharashtra and Bangalore, we intend to initiate pan-India operations to offer our comprehensive 360-degree solutions to restaurants across the country. Our vision remains empowering restaurant owners by providing tech solutions that can boost the success of their ventures by increasing overall efficiency and extreme convenience to the consumers,” he adds.