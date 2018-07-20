UPL snaps up US firm Arysta for $4.2 billion

The acquisition is expected to fulfil the company’s objective of creating an integrated patent and post-patent agricultural solutions business with a global footprint. (Website)

UPL (earlier known as United Phosphates) today announced the acquisition of Arysta Life Science Inc for USD 4.2 billion, which will enhance its position as a global leader in agriculture solutions market and will make it a USD 5 billion entity in combined sales. UPL vice-chairman Vikram Shroff said the all-cash deal agreement is between UPL Corporation, the international arm of UPL, and the NYSE-listed Platform Specialty Products Corporation to acquire Arysta Life Science Inc and its subsidiaries. Arysta Life Science is a global provider of innovative crop protection solutions, including bio solutions and seed treatment. For the all-cash USD 4.2 billion deal, UPL has partnered with a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and TPG Capital.

He further said acquisition will help UPL log a USD 1 billion pre-tax profit and over 20 per cent operating margin due to the synergies between the two companies in terms of geographies, crops and products, manufacturing and differentiated R&D capabilities. “The acquisition is expected to drive annual synergies of over USD 200 million,” Shroff said.

Transaction provides a compelling value proposition and underscores UPL’s “farmer first” mission to continue the transformation of UPL into a leading crop solutions company, he said in a statement. “Transaction is backed by a USD 1.2 billion equity investment in UPL Corp from long-term investors including a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and TPG Capital. Both these partners will invest USD 600 million each and pick up a combined stake of 22 per cent in UPL Corp,” he added.

The acquisition is expected to fulfil the company’s objective of creating an integrated patent and post-patent agricultural solutions business with a global footprint. Apart from giving UPL access to a differentiated product portfolio, the acquisition will make UPL one of the world’s largest global crop protection companies.

Jai Shroff, group CEO and executive director, said, “Arysta has a differentiated position in the crop protection market given its focus primarily on speciality applications and tailored local solutions. This is in line with our long-term vision of becoming a premier global provider of agricultural solutions designed to secure the world’s long-term food supply.” “With its scale and capabilities, we believe the combined companies will represent a compelling value proposition for growers, distributors, suppliers and innovation partners in a consolidating market, Rakesh Sachdev, chief executive of Platform, said.