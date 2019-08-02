UPI transaction value drops for second straight month in July

According to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), its BHIM app was used for making 16 million transactions worth Rs 6,122 crore.

The value of transactions made using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) channel fell for the second month in a row in July, while the share of the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app by volumes slipped below 2% in the overall pie.

UPI recorded 822 million transactions worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore in July, slipping marginally from the corresponding value for June, even as the volume rose from 754.54 million in the previous month.

According to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), its BHIM app was used for making 16 million transactions worth Rs 6,122 crore. In other words, the app now contributes a mere 1.95% to UPI usage in volume terms.

The first mover in UPI payments has been losing share since mid-2017 to rival apps launched by large internet and e-commerce players, many of them multinationals. The withdrawal of incentive schemes to merchants and consumers on BHIM could have hit it hard, while other apps continued with these.

Google Pay is the most preferred UPI app with a contribution of 57% to all transactions, according to a recent report by payment services provider Razorpay.

“Though PhonePe contributed 26%, it saw the highest adoption growth of 82% since the March quarter. Other players, BHIM (8%) and Paytm (7%) continue to decline in UPI contribution, compared with the March quarter,” the Razorpay report said.

The share of UPI in person-to-merchant (P2M) digital transactions rose to 34% in the quarter ended June, 2019 from 12% in April 2018, the report says. UPI was second only to credit and debit cards, which contributed 56% of merchant digital payments in the June quarter.

That UPI has been taking some share away from more traditional modes of digital payments, cards and net banking among them, has been evident for a while now.

The value of transactions on the UPI platform recorded this January — Rs 1.09 lakh crore — overtook those made by debit and credit cards at Rs 1.05 lakh crore.