UPI for You and I: The future of payments is digital

While it is clear that the future of payments is digital, here are the top five trends that will define the space in the next five years.

By Akash Sinha

India’s fintech space has been growing at a pace that was unimaginable a decade ago, both in terms of funding received as well as the widespread adoption of solutions. A white paper by ACI Worldwide and AGS Transact Technologies (AGSTTL) says digital transactions in India could be worth $1 trillion annually by 2025, with four out of every five transactions being made digitally. While it is clear that the future of payments is digital, here are the top five trends that will define the space in the next five years.

‘Instant’ is the new black

As attention spans get shorter, content has gotten even shorter. For advertisers, these are challenging times. To grab the customers’ attention and to ensure their confidence, businesses have to find solutions that offer immediate payouts and instant refunds. In an economy of gig workers, real-time payments can be a deal-breaker for businesses in today’s digital age.

UPI for you and I

A majority of digital transactions in India is fulfilled by UPI. According to a recent KPMG report, the global digital payments market is expected to touch $10.07 trillion by 2026. From close to 1.5 million locations accepting digital payments in 2016-17, the number of merchants accepting digital payments modes has increased to over 10 million. The path to achieving these numbers lie in the hinterlands, where the masses still pay in cash and use feature phones that restrict online transactions. Converting offline payments to online mode will be important in achieving this growth.

Gamification of digital payments

Several businesses are using digital gamification to reward their customers for using their apps, engaging them with games, contests and quizzes, which in turn increase their market share. However, with the rise in the number of lending companies in India, it is easy for consumers to fall into a debt trap. To make it fun and easy to understand, a ‘rewards-based model’ can help provide customers with an incentive to spend in a healthy way.

‘Together Towards Tomorrow’

For the fintech industry to thrive, financial companies and banks have to collaborate and innovate the payments landscape. For a seamless online banking experience, digital payment companies have to build and maintain a strong network of public and private sector banks. Similarly, for banks to continue to innovate, they have to think like fintech companies.

Fraudsters innovate too

The recent cases of phishing attacks and data leaks suggest that cybercriminals find innovative ways to dupe innocent customers. However, the good news is that digital forensics is keeping pace with fraudsters and making life difficult for them.

Bonus: Apps to manage shared financial liabilities

Anyone who has lived with housemates is familiar with apps that help manage shared financial liabilities such as electricity bills, grocery bills, etc. Soon, these kind of fintech apps will be developed for families, enabling family members to manage and pay expenses related to mortgages, children’s school fees and more.

The key takeaway here is that today, there is a proliferation of digital transactions accepted at the point-of-sale, online and on-the-go. This shift points to a future of universal financial inclusion that will alter relationships between merchants, customers and payments intermediaries. With the right vision, this future holds great opportunities for banks, credit card companies and new entrants.

The writer is CEO and co-founder, Cashfree.com, a payment and

banking tech firm