Upgraded electric scooter Flow launch early next year, comes with reserve battery on board

Earlier this week, the Indian electric two-wheeler startup Twenty Two Motors and the Taiwanese major Kymco announced their partnership in India, marking the entry of Kymco in the Indian market. Under this alliance, Kymco will bring its electric two-wheeler solutions—the Ionex and Ionex Commercial—to the country. These solutions, Kymco claims, enable consumers, businesses and governments to smoothly adopt electric mobility even when there is poor charging infrastructure.

While this alliance could result in a number of new products being designed and manufactured over the years, the first, the upgraded Flow, will be launched early next year.

Flow, in a new avatar

The Flow, the smart electric scooter made by Twenty Two Motors, will be equipped with the Ionex technology. The new removable Ionex battery the Flow will get is lighter in weight, easy to swap, waterproof and can be fully charged in less than an hour. The upgraded Flow will also have a fixed reserve battery on board, which is constantly kept fully charged by the removable battery. As a result, the rider can continue riding for up to 20-km without the help from the removable battery. With the Ionex technology, the company said the riders will never have to wait when they remove the Ionex battery for charging.

The Flow currently has a top speed of 60kph, can be charged up to 70% in one hour, has a maximum torque of 90Nm and a range of 160-km.

The upgraded Flow scooter will be available in Delhi from early 2019 onwards, followed by Gurgaon, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore soon afterwards, the company added.