UpGrad arm buys WOLVES India for undisclosed amount

UpGrad Rekrut, a fully-owned subsidiary of Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad, has acquired a 100% stake in WOLVES India, a recruitment and staffing firm for an undisclosed amount, the company said on Thursday.

Bengaluru-based WOLVES India will continue to operate independently. The company claims to specialise in placing high-quality tech talent across startups, along with mid and large-sized organisations in India and overseas.



With 70 professionals, WOLVES has closed over 5,000 placements in technology and product roles, it said.

The tech industry in India will continue to observe steady demand for skilled talent and is expected to become a $350 billion market by FY26, according to the release. UpGrad aims to become the largest tech-talent powerhouse. “This (acquisition) aligns with our ambition of becoming the global talent superpower in the next few years,” the management at upGrad Rekrut said.