  • MORE MARKET STATS

Upcoming terminals to lower utilisation of Petronet’s Dahej

By: |
February 16, 2021 9:12 AM

The upcoming gas import terminals in Chhara and Jafrabad in Gujarat will likely lower the utilisation levels of Petronet LNG’s Dahej station, analysts say.

petronetAnalysts also noted regasification charges of Petronet’s Kochi terminal are 38-61% higher than at recently commissioned Ennore and Mundra terminals.

The upcoming gas import terminals in Chhara and Jafrabad in Gujarat will likely lower the utilisation levels of Petronet LNG’s Dahej station, analysts say. Noting that customers who import gas through the Dahej terminal have already started reserving volumes in the Swan terminal (Jafrabad), analysts at ICICI Securities estimate Dahej volumes to fall to 15.8 million tonne, implying 90% utilisation in FY22-24. Dahej, with a capacity of 17.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA), is currently the largest gas import terminal in the country. It operated at 97.3% of its nameplate capacity in Q3FY21.

Analysts also noted regasification charges of Petronet’s Kochi terminal are 38-61% higher than at recently commissioned Ennore and Mundra terminals. If the firm plans to match Kochi regasification rates with the Rs 60.25 per million British thermal unit tariff offered by Ennore, Petronet’s earning per share can dip by 2% by FY22 end.

Related News

The 5-MTPA Kochi terminal operated at 19.9% capacity in the quarter ended December, but the newly commissioned Kochi-Mangalore gas pipeline is expected to boost its utilisation level of the Kochi terminal to 30% in 2021.
The Dahej and Kochi terminals have already been losing market share to Shell’s Hazira and Mundra terminals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Upcoming terminals to lower utilisation of Petronets Dahej
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CIL cuts expenses by 3.3% in April-Dec 2020
2RBI announces expert committee on primary urban cooperative banks, to be chaired by NS Vishwanathan
3Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: Insolvency suspension not to be extended beyond March 24