  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Upbeat on commercial real estate; to invest Rs 7,000 crore for developing 12 million sq ft’: Purvankara MD Ashish

By: |
October 1, 2020 3:25 AM

The realty space has been very encouraging of technology, the rate of tech-penetration has especially accelerated in last five years.

For our commercial real estate portfolio we have planned investments of Rs 7,000 crore over the next 7 years to build assets across 12 msf.For our commercial real estate portfolio we have planned investments of Rs 7,000 crore over the next 7 years to build assets across 12 msf.

As the real estate sector gradually tries to find its new normal, Purvankara is already working on its various expansion plans. The Bengaluru-based developer is further expanding in commercial real estate. Its managing director, Ashish Puravankara told FE’s Rishi Ranjan Kala that the company plans to invest Rs 7,000 crore by 2027 to build assets across 12 million sq ft (msf). This is besides its launch plans for residential space. Excerpts:

Covid-19 forced developers to explore unique ways of engaging homebuyers. What has been your experience?
In initial days of lockdown, the focus was mainly on safety and security of our stakeholders, especially workers at construction sites. Next priority was to create a roadmap to provide hassle-free service for customers. We also ensured there is no delay in handover (apartment) during lockdown. Our CRM team shifted to online handovers and also set up a digital desk to address the queries of NRI customers. We identified individuals to perform essential tasks like collection of agreements, or documents and financial instruments from customers and deposit it in banks on their behalf.

Related News

How are you leveraging digital medium? What has been your experience?
The realty space has been very encouraging of technology, the rate of tech-penetration has especially accelerated in last five years. Most importantly, data driven marketing has an edge over traditional marketing tools, as it creates performance-based campaigns through better analysis of consumer data. At Puravankara, we allocate 1-3% of project costs to budget for software technologies.

Early adoption of technology has kept us ahead of the curve and address operational issues that arose due to Covid. One example would be, first-of-its-kind virtual property launches in residential segment. We did three virtual project launches in June and July. It generated immense interest and saw participation of more than 30,000 attendees for all our 3 projects.

What are your plans for commercial real estate and warehousing segments?
For our commercial real estate portfolio we have planned investments of Rs 7,000 crore over the next 7 years to build assets across 12 msf. Delivering office, retail and mixed-use property will only reinforce our position as a reputable developer of diversified projects, while also adding value to our residential mix. We have identified Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune and excellent location of our assets within these markets, combined with the credibility of our development partners and our technical expertise in design and innovation will only support our expected take up rates, going forward. Also we are focusing on expanding our product offerings in commercial/industrial asset classes to cater to increased long-term needs for quality office space, logistics hubs and other industrial facilities. For realising our aspirations in this business, we are leveraging on the expertise and network of international players via strategic partnerships. For instance, our JV with Morgan Stanley to develop warehouses in south India.

How is your residential projects launch timeline looking?
At this juncture, we are working towards zero deviation from our planned launches for FY21 across both our brands, Puravankara and Provident Housing. We are geared with our plan of launching 11 projects for this fiscal spreading over close to 10.5 msf. These include six under the Puravankara luxury brand and five under Provident affordable housing brand. While Covid remains a concern, we are confident that our projects will address the changing needs of consumers in these times. We are currently planning and designing new aspects in our upcoming projects to suit needs of the post-Covid world.

For our launch pipeline in FY21, we will be investing close to Rs 3,000 crore and anticipating revenue of over Rs 6,000 crore. Out of which, we have successfully launched closed to 2.5 msf, which comprises three of our projects — Provident Woodfield, Purva Atmosphere in Bangalore and Purva Aspire in Pune.

What is the rationale behind entering plotted development?
At Puravankara, we understand the ever-evolving need of buyers. An integral part of our R&D involves identifying locations, which will be most conducive for living and provide for a better quality of life and is a sound investment. Our first plotted development project, Provident Woodfield was purely catering to the lacuna that existed in supply-demand equation. Plotted development as an asset has gained significant traction in all major and tier II cities. A deep dive would validate that demand for plotted development projects in Southern India is far better in comparison to other parts of India. Response to Provident Woodfield, was phenomenal, and we sold nearing 70% of inventory in less than 24 hours. With the kind of momentum that has been built around this project over last few months, we expect to close 100% of our inventory, in next 6 months.

What are your views on consolidation in real estate?
Industry has seen consolidation begin almost immediately post-RERA, where cost of regulation could not be borne by all. As we move forward, consolidation will get accelerated and resilient developers with established legacies will emerge stronger and bigger. It is our belief and experience that divergence of performance amongst branded and organised players will widen going forward. Even before Covid, we have always been looking for viable business opportunities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Upbeat on commercial real estate to invest Rs 7000 crore for developing 12 million sq ft Purvankara MD Ashish
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vingajoy SP-6560 speaker review: A speaker for anywhere, anytime
2Ensure international mobile roaming remains inactive by default: Trai to service providers
3Uttar Pradesh’s Rs 4,800-crore solar project gets Central government’s nod