UP traders’ body urges CM Yogi Adityanath to extend market opening time amid Covid-19 lockdown

An Uttar Pradesh traders’ welfare body has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to extend the timing of opening shops and markets in the state to five to six hours a day during the lockdown from June 1.

Uttar Pradesh Vyapaari Kalyan Board chairman Ravi Kant Garg made the request to the chief minister while appreciating his efforts to contain the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

Garg sought the extension of market timing, pleading that it would at least partially help traders in recovering their consistent business losses since the imposition of lockdown first in March-end last year to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection.

“There is consensus among members and office bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Vyapaari Kalyan Board on the need of the extension of the commercial activity period,” Garg told reporters in a digital news conference.

He said either all business establishments should be allowed to be open up to 12 noon from 7 am or half of the market should be allowed to be open from 7 am to 12 noon and a half from 3 pm to 9 pm.

He said the present timing is not conducive for business activity.

Business activities including the sale of electrical appliances, furniture, clothes, utensils and farming articles will get a boost during the upcoming marriage season if market timings are extended, Garg said, while also demanding the limit to the number of wedding guests to be raised to 200.