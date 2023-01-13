UP to hold investment roadshow in Delhi today

The Uttar Pradesh government will held the next roadshow for the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in New Delhi on Friday. The meetings of ministers and senior state government officials with industrialists will be held at The Oberoi Hotel in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh has already received investment proposals worth around Rs 15 trillion while memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 10 trillion have already been signed even ahead of the GIS. In fact, the government has already achieved the previous target of Rs 10 trillion, which was later increased to Rs 17 trillion.

After the successful events abroad, roadshows have commenced in nine major metros from January 5. Earlier in December, under the guidance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath,eight delegations of ministers and senior officials, who went to 21 cities in 16 countries, received investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 trillion.

The Uttar Pradesh government team in Delhi includes cabinet ministers Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, ministers of state Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Aggarwal and Arun Kumar Saxena, while agriculture production commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar, Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, YEIDA CEO Arun Veer Singh, Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash and CM Yogi’s advisor KV Raju under the leadership of chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra will apprise the Delhi entrepreneurs about the merits of Uttar Pradesh.