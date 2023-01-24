UP seeks investment from Karnataka firms

Karnataka-based investors showed keen interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh after a meeting with deputy chief minister of the state Keshav Prasad Maurya here on Monday ahead of a roadshow to invite them to the Global Investors Summit, which would be held in Lucknow on February 10-12.

According to a press statement, the investors said that Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as the growth engine of a changing India under chief minister Yogi Adityanath. This is the seventh of the nine domestic meetings-cum-roadshows being organised as part of GIS 2023.

The meetings started with important sessions with companies like Infosys and Ola. This was followed by meetings with Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce President BV Gopal Reddy and managing director of Kisan Craft Ravindra Aggarwal, BT Infosys corporate affairs head Santhosh Ananthapura and Ola Electric managing director Mohit Sevakramani and group CFO GR Arun Kumar, who met Maurya and proposed investment in UP.

Apart from this, Arunakar Mishra, MD & CEO of Zensar Aerospace & Information Technology Pvt Ltd, expressed his desire to invest in the aerospace sector in Uttar Pradesh. Besides veteran companies, young entrepreneurs also attended the meeting and expressed their desire to work in different sectors of Uttar Pradesh.

Ravindra Agarwal, chairman of Kisan Craft Limited, said that his company was interested in investing in the agriculture sector of UP, adding that a research was also being conducted on seeds. “Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has changed the thinking of the people about Uttar Pradesh. Our company is very excited to invest in changing UP,” he remarked.

Arubito’s CMD Gururaj R. Itigi said that his company would like to set up a hardware manufacturing plant and a semi-conductor plant in UP. “During the tenure of Yogi Adityanath, a lot of development work has been done in Uttar Pradesh, especially in the field of infrastructure,” he said.

HG Harsha, chairman of Shree Shree Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir Trust, expressed willingness to set up a university as well as schools in India. “UP has undoubtedly entered the era of development,” he said.

BV Gopal Reddy, President of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce, said they would prepare the ground for big investments in UP by talking to groups associated with the chamber of commerce and industry.