UP panel on stalled realty projects to submit suggestions

The empowered committee set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to look into the problem of stalled real estate projects will ‘shortly’ come out with its suggestions to solve the crisis, housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The committee is chaired by housing and urban affairs secretary Durga Shanker Mishra. Representatives from the departments of financial services, corporate affairs, state government officials and homebuyers have been co-opted in the committee to find a holistic solution to the crisis. “Quite independently, we have had consultations with different departments of the government… They have had a series of meetings and the report of that committee is expected to be finalised shortly,” Puri told reporters.