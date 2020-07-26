UP govt allows sale of branded liquor in malls

These shops will have the facility to allow their customers to choose the brand from their selves but will not be allowed to serve liquor on their premises. (Representative image)

After August 25, shopping experience in the malls of Uttar Pradesh can become intoxicating. The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow the sale of imported foreign liquor, Indian scotch, premium brands of brandy, gin and wine, vodka and rum worth more than Rs 700 and cans of beer worth Rs 160 or more from shopping malls through premium retail vends.

The annual licence fee of such outlets has been fixed at Rs 12 lakh and can be obtained by any individual, company, firm or society. These shops will have the facility to allow their customers to choose the brand from their selves but will not be allowed to serve liquor on their premises.

Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, additional chief secretary of the excise department, said in the last few years, the trend of shopping in malls has increased. Keeping that in mind, the state government has decided to allow the sale of expensive foreign liquor from shopping malls.

“The licencing process would start from July 27, and we are hopeful that it would get implemented after August 25, as it will take about one month to complete the formalities,” he said.