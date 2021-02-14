  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP extends red-carpet welcome to investors

February 14, 2021 8:44 AM

Stating that the UP government has major plans to promote investments in all the projects related to infrastructure, the minister informed that the government is offering world class infrastructure.

In a bid to woo investors to the state, Uttar Pradesh minister for MSME, khadi and investment promotion, Siddharth Nath Singh met industry leaders in Mumbai and invited them to invest in key sectors such as infrastructure, agro and food processing, energy, IT/ESDM, defence, films and textiles.

Stating that the UP government has major plans to promote investments in all the projects related to infrastructure like industrial estates, energy, road, metro rail, etc, the minister informed that the government is offering world class infrastructure through a web of expressways complimented by upcoming Asia’s largest greenfield airport at Jewar and 100 acres plus freight village at Varanasi. The state has also identified a land bank of around 1 lakh acres and has already acquired around 28,000 acres out of which more than 8,500 acres of land is ready to allot.

“UP has seen rapid development of world class infrastructure comprising of expressways, airports, waterway, logistics, coupled with industrial parks townships. The State Government is rapidly promoting industrial parks under active implementation along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddha Nagar District,” he said, adding that post Covid, the State Government has renewed its focus to promote new industries and sectors that are largely gaining momentum.

