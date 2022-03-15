UP discom to raise Rs 8,000 crore from market before month-end

Through its five subsidiaries, UPPCL supplies power to 3.06 crore consumers in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) is all set to raise Rs 8,000 crore from the market next week, given a yawning gap between its revenue and operational expenses.

It will hold a meeting with pension funds managers, mutual funds and banks in Mumbai on March 15.

“We are working on getting the bonds subscribed by the fourth week of March, immediately after we get the credit ratings,” an official of UPPCL.

The bonds would be traded on the BSE portal and the minimum investment required in these bonds would be Rs 10 lakh. The coupon rate would be discovered through e-bidding, he added.

It may be mentioned that UPPCL had previously raised money through bonds of Rs 9,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore in 2017 and 2018 with a coupon rate of 9.75% and 10.15% respectively to fund its operational obligations under the provisions of Ujjwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) agreement.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has already approved the proposal to float the bonds. “The government guarantee for these bonds would be issued any day now,” the official said.

