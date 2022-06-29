UP approves proposals to set up 4 data centre parks, MRO hub in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved proposals to set up four data centre parks under its Data Center Policy 2021 with an investment of over Rs 15,950 crore. The proposal was cleared by the state cabinet in its meeting. These will employ about 4,000 people directly or indirectly, an official statement said.

The state cabinet also approved non-financial incentives to NIDP Developers and financial and non-financial incentives to three other investors — Adani Enterprises, NTT Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure India, it said.

Under the data centre policy, parks and units are given capital subsidy, interest subvention, stamp duty exemption on purchase or lease of land and various other non-financial incentives apart from energy-related financial incentives.

In another important decision, the state cabinet approved the proposal to develop a maintenance, repair and overhaul hub for aircraft at the upcoming Jewar airport.

Giving details of the proposal, PWD minister Jitin Prasada said that there was a pressing need for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hubs in the state given the continuous development and expansion in the civil aviation sector.

“Maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft used for operations in the civil aviation sector is a continuous and time-bound process. At present, due to the absence of MRO establishment in India, aircraft are sent for repair to places like Singapore and Dubai, where repairs are costly and time-consuming,” Prasada said.

Stating that there are huge possibilities of setting up MRO hubs in Uttar Pradesh, he said that by 2026, about one thousand new aircraft are likely to be purchased in the country.

“With this policy, the state will not only earn revenue but would also be able to provide a large number of employment opportunities,” he said, adding that it will also pave the path for the development of MSMEs in the state. “Apart from saving time and foreign exchange, it will have a positive impact on the GDP of the country and the state.”