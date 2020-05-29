UP amends revenue code, simplifies land acquisition process to expand land bank for industries

In order to make it lucrative for fresh overseas investments into the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken several decisions to enhance its land bank.

In order to make it lucrative for fresh overseas investments into the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken several decisions to enhance its land bank. It has amended the Revenue Code and also decided to simplify the process of land acquisition within a distance of one kilometre on both sides of the expressways under the Land Acquisition Act 2013.

Industrial Development minister Satish Mahana and chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari held a meeting with key officials of 18 departments to discuss the issue of increasing land bank in Uttar Pradesh.

Among the suggestions that came up at the meeting, it was decided that in order to provide financial resources for new expressway projects, action should be taken to develop and monetise the land banks along the expressways.

Another suggestion was that the land of closed PSUs be auctioned and in places where revenue villages fall under the industrial development authorities, a proposal be made for vesting public land of these gram sabhas to the respective development authorities.

A proposal to amend the revenue code for permission to lease agricultural land for industrial units and parks was also in the works.

Besides, it was also decided that land be provided for developing an electronic city near the upcoming Jewar international airport being developed by the state government, and an integrated industrial township with mixed land-use will also be implemented soon.

It has also been decided that the development authorities of the housing and urban planning department will make all the plots in the state available on GIS and ensure real time updation.