  • MORE MARKET STATS

Unsustainable debt symptom of fundamental issues in company’s biz model: SBI executive

By: |
October 24, 2020 9:05 PM

Unsustainable debt is a symptom of fundamental issues in the business model of the company concerned, a senior SBI executive said on Saturday.

IIIPI Chairperson Ashok Haldia emphasised on strengthening the IBC to face new challenges.

Unsustainable debt is a symptom of fundamental issues in the business model of the company concerned, a senior SBI executive said on Saturday. Arijit Basu, Managing Director of Commercial Clients Groups at State Bank of India (SBI), also said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has provided equal opportunity to corporate sector and banks.

He was speaking at a two-day conference, organised by the Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIIPI), that began on Saturday.

Related News

“Unsustainable debt is a symptom of fundamental issues in the business model of the concerned company. “In case if you don’t have a viable resolution plan, we (banks) have a viable resolution plan under IBC,” Basu said.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Member Mukulita Vijaywargiya said the purpose of the Code is to change the behaviour of the corporate. “We have achieved much on this front despite the shortcomings,” she added.

IIIPI Chairperson Ashok Haldia emphasised on strengthening the IBC to face new challenges.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Unsustainable debt symptom of fundamental issues in company’s biz model SBI executive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ICICI Bank shuts down operations in Sri Lanka
2Risk averse banks continue to lend with caution; bank credit up marginally, deposit growth stable
3Russia’s Sberbank to host AI contest with prize pool of Rs 66 lakh; expects large-scale Indian participation