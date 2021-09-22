Unorganised sector: 1.25 cr workers register on e-Shram portal in 26 days

As per the Economic Survey 2019-20, there are an estimated 38 crore unorganised workers in India. (Photo source: IE)

A total of 1.25 crore unorganised-sector workers have got themselves registered on the e-Shram portal in just 26 days since the launch of the drive, which aims to create a comprehensive database of such a set of workers, and facilitate delivery of various welfare programmes and entitlements meant for them.

As per the Economic Survey 2019-20, there are an estimated 38 crore unorganised workers in India. At the current rate, averaging at 4.8 lakh registrations per day, it might take 792 days to get the entire unorganised workforce on board. The government intends to register all of them.Talking to FE, labour secretary Apurva Chandra said the pace of registration has gained momentum in the last few days to reach a daily average of 10-12 lakh and the pace should go up further in the coming days. The ministry hopes 8-10 crore workers will get themselves registered in the current fiscal, he said.

The creation of the database for unorganised-sector workers from sectors like construction, apparel manufacturing, fishing, gig and platform work, street vending, domestic work and transport is the government’s maiden attempt.