United Airlines orders 50 Airbus aircraft to replace Boeing 757s

By: |
New York | Published: December 4, 2019 11:17:16 AM

The new Airbus planes, which will be delivered in 2024, will allow United to retire its Boeing 757-200s, the company said.

united airlines, boeing 757, United Airlines airbus, United Airlines boeing 757, boeing airbus 757The Airbus order is the latest blow to the American manufacturer, already deeply mired in the crisis surrounding its 737 MAX. (Reuters)

United Airlines said Tuesday it had ordered 50 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, worth an estimated USD 6.5 billion, to replace an existing fleet of aging Boeings. The new Airbus planes, which will be delivered in 2024, will allow United to retire its Boeing 757-200s, the company said. The Airbus order is the latest blow to the American manufacturer, already deeply mired in the crisis surrounding its 737 MAX.

The 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide after two crashes that resulted in 346 deaths. Boeing has no new aircraft to compete with the Airbus A321XLR in the mid-market range.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. United Airlines orders 50 Airbus aircraft to replace Boeing 757s
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘India dips to 5th spot in spam call ranking, sees 15% rise in pesky calls’
2How Artificial Intelligence is transforming the consumer electronics industry
3India is one of our largest growth target markets in APJ: Jay Snyder of Dell