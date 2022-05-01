Union Power Minister says Delhi govt misleading public on electricity situation; Enough coal stock for 5-8 days

Union Power Minister R K Singh has said the Delhi government is misleading the public with incorrect information about the electricity situation in the national capital.

In a letter shot off to the Delhi power minister, Singh has expressed displeasure at the Delhi government misleading the public, a source said.

Replying to a letter by the Delhi power minister expressing concern about coal stock position of some NTPC stations supplying power to NCT of Delhi, Singh said the figures were incorrect.

As per Singh’s letter, coal stock at Dadri plant was 202.40 thousand tonnes, which is sufficient for 8.43 days at 85 per cent PLF (plant load factor) on April 29, 2022.

Similarly, coal stock at Unchahar plant was 97.62 thousand tonnes, sufficient for 4.6 days at 85 per cent PLF or capacity utilisation.

The coal at Kahalgaon plant was 187 thousand tonnes (5.31 days), 234.22 thousand tonnes (8.38 days) at Farakka and 162.56 thousand tonnes at Jhajjar (8.02 days) on April 29.

The Union minister further said all the five thermal power stations have sufficient reserve coal stocks for 5-8 days.

Singh added that the stocks are replenished on a daily basis — both from domestic sources and coal imported for blending purposes.

He further said NTPC has been declaring 100 per cent availability from Dadri and Unchahar power stations.

Singh said panic was sought to be created by using wrong figures and this was reprehensible.

Citing some previous instances, he said in October 2021 panic was sought to be created among people about disruption of power supplies on the basis that gas supply to Delhi’s gas-based plants was likely to be disrupted, which proved to be baseless.

The minister stressed that advance gas supply arrangement had not been made by the Delhi government and that the Power Department of Delhi is expected to monitor these issues.