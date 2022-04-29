Union Minister visits Jindal Steel’s rebar plant in Odisha; dedicates 1.4 MT plant to nation

Union Steel Minister Shri Ram Chandra Prasad visited Jindal Steel’s 1.4 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity steel rebar plant on Thursday and said he dedicated the plant to the nation. The plant, which according to Jindal Steel is India’s largest rebar mill, is built in Angul, Odisha. “Dedicated Rebar Mill of 1.4 MTPA capacity to the nation at JSPL’s 6 MTPA integrated Steel Complex in Angul, Odisha,” Prasad said in a tweet.

Dedicated Rebar Mill of 1.4 MTPA capacity to the nation at JSPL’s 6 MTPA integrated Steel Complex in Angul, Odisha.@MPNaveenJindal @JSPLCorporate pic.twitter.com/EP3wD2TTaT — RCP Singh (@RCP_Singh) April 28, 2022

The Steel Minister also visited Jindal Steel and Power’s Coal Gasification based 2 MTPA DRI (Direct Reduced Iron) plant at Angul, Odisha, which according to the company is India’s first and only coal gasification plant. The plant is equipped with carbon capture technology and is capturing approximately 2000 tonnes of Co2 per day, Jindal Steel said. The company said it is expanding its Angul Plant capacity from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA. Jindal Steel will achieve an overall 15 MTPA steelmaking capacity by 2025, the company added.

It is a matter of immense pride for us that one of the world’s Largest TMT rebar mill has been dedicated to the nation by Shri @RCP_Singh Hon’ble Union Minister for Steel. His vision and support will continue to guide the entire steel industry towards a better & brighter future. https://t.co/mqdlf991DR — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) April 28, 2022

“We are privileged that India’s largest TMT rebar mill is being dedicated to the nation in the presence of Union Steel Minister Shri Ram Chandra Prasad. Keeping in line with our Sustainability focus, we commissioned India’s first CGP based DRI Plant at Angul. We are aligned with the Government of India’s Climate commitment at COP26 to become a carbon-neutral Nation by 2070,” Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power said in a statement.

“We are happy to announce that Jindal Steel now can produce 50 mm TMT Rebars at our 1.4 MTPA rebar mill which will be the first of its kind mill in the Country. Our Research & Development team has successfully developed 50 mm Rebars. We believe in India’s growth story and our operations are aligned with the Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of making a Self-Reliant India”, V R Sharma, Managing Director of Jindal Steel and Power said.