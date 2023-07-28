scorecardresearch
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav launches Resource Efficiency Circular Economy Industry Coalition in Chennai

Bhupender Yadav said that the RECEIC would play a pivotal role in promoting alliances, encouraging technological cooperation and knowledge transfer, fostering innovation, and facilitating the exchange of insights to enhance access to finance.

Written by FE Business
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav launched a Resource Efficiency Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC).

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav launched a Resource Efficiency Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC), conceptualised under India’s G20 Presidency, to promote the practices of resource efficiency and circular economy globally.

The official launch of RECEIC was through the signing of the foundational charter and the unveiling of the logo. Bhupender Yadav said that the RECEIC would play a pivotal role in promoting alliances, encouraging technological cooperation and knowledge transfer, fostering innovation, and facilitating the exchange of insights to enhance access to finance. Further, he acknowledged the commitment of the 39 founding members of RECEIC for stepping forward to join this coalition.

The RECEIC is envisaged to be industry driven and a self-sustaining initiative continuing to function even beyond India’s G20 Presidency, the ministry release said. 

“The mission of this coalition is to facilitate and foster greater company-to-company collaboration, build advanced capabilities across sectors and value chains, bring learnings from diverse and global experiences of the coalition members, and unlock on-ground private sector action to enhance resource efficiency and accelerate circular economy transition,” it said. 

The coalition is structured around the three guiding pillars of partnerships for impact, technology cooperation and finance for scale. “Resource efficiency and circular economy industry coalition will also aim to contribute towards progress on key global goals and priorities set by the G20 and other international fora,” it said. RECEIC will also act as an overarching platform enabling industries to address information gaps and coordination challenges across the G20 members.

The deliberations over the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting have been aimed at sharing knowledge, formulating action plans and direct collaborative efforts towards developing effective strategies and initiatives for a sustainable future and combating climate change.

Climate change

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 10:54 IST

