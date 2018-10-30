Union Bank posts Rs 139-crore net on lower provisioning in Q2

Union Bank of India on Monday reported a surprise net profit of `139 crore for the September quarter of FY19 on lower provisioning for bad loans. The bank had reported a net loss of `1,531 crore in the corresponding period of FY18.
Union Bank of India on Monday reported a surprise net profit of `139 crore for the September quarter of FY19 on lower provisioning for bad loans. The bank had reported a net loss of `1,531 crore in the corresponding period of FY18.
Provisions for bad loans dropped by more than 53% year-on-year (y-o-y) to `1,655 crore. Net interest income increased 7.5% y-o-y to `2,494 crore against `2,321 crore in the previous year. Net interest margin (NIM) was reported at 2.18% against 2.08% in Q1FY19, an improvement of 10 basis points (bps).
However, the lender’s asset quality declined, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) was reported at 15.74% of gross advances by the end of September 2018, against 12.35% by September-end 2017. Net NPAs also increased to 8.42% by the end of Q2FY19 against 6.70% in Q2FY18, but were down compared to 8.7% in Q1FY19.
Talking to reporters about the bank’s exposure towards IL&FS, Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, said: “Our exposure to IL&FS is about `1,100 crore, out of which 80% is for the Cuddalore Thermal Power Plant. All our advances to the company are being currently treated as standard assets.”
The bank reported a marginal growth in lending – advances for the quarter grew 2.8% y-o-y to `3,18,563 crore – while deposits recorded a 3.41% y-o-y growth to `3,86,025 crore. CASA ratio sequentially increased to 35.3% compared to 34% at the end of Q2FY18. Capital adequacy ratio as per Basel-III capital regulations was reported at 11.55%, up from 11.45% as on September 30, 2017. Rai also mentioned about the plans to buy NBFC portfolios to the tune of `5,000 crore in the current quarter.
“We have already utilised half of our `5,000-crore quarterly budget to buy NBFC portfolios, the move will provide much-needed liquidity to the sector and will be beneficial for our books as well,” he added.
By Utsav Saxena
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.