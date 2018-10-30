Union Bank posts Rs 139-crore net on lower provisioning in Q2

Provisions for bad loans dropped by more than 53% year-on-year (y-o-y) to `1,655 crore. Net interest income increased 7.5% y-o-y to `2,494 crore against `2,321 crore in the previous year.

Union Bank of India on Monday reported a surprise net profit of `139 crore for the September quarter of FY19 on lower provisioning for bad loans. The bank had reported a net loss of `1,531 crore in the corresponding period of FY18.

Provisions for bad loans dropped by more than 53% year-on-year (y-o-y) to `1,655 crore. Net interest income increased 7.5% y-o-y to `2,494 crore against `2,321 crore in the previous year. Net interest margin (NIM) was reported at 2.18% against 2.08% in Q1FY19, an improvement of 10 basis points (bps).

However, the lender’s asset quality declined, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) was reported at 15.74% of gross advances by the end of September 2018, against 12.35% by September-end 2017. Net NPAs also increased to 8.42% by the end of Q2FY19 against 6.70% in Q2FY18, but were down compared to 8.7% in Q1FY19.

Talking to reporters about the bank’s exposure towards IL&FS, Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, said: “Our exposure to IL&FS is about `1,100 crore, out of which 80% is for the Cuddalore Thermal Power Plant. All our advances to the company are being currently treated as standard assets.”

The bank reported a marginal growth in lending – advances for the quarter grew 2.8% y-o-y to `3,18,563 crore – while deposits recorded a 3.41% y-o-y growth to `3,86,025 crore. CASA ratio sequentially increased to 35.3% compared to 34% at the end of Q2FY18. Capital adequacy ratio as per Basel-III capital regulations was reported at 11.55%, up from 11.45% as on September 30, 2017. Rai also mentioned about the plans to buy NBFC portfolios to the tune of `5,000 crore in the current quarter.

“We have already utilised half of our `5,000-crore quarterly budget to buy NBFC portfolios, the move will provide much-needed liquidity to the sector and will be beneficial for our books as well,” he added.

By Utsav Saxena