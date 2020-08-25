Union Bank of India rating: Hold — Operating performance muted for merged entity

Net NPAs moderated q-o-q; outlook is uncertain with few buffers; ‘Hold’ retained given inexpensive valuation
For Q1FY21, UNBK reported results for the merged entity (Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank are merged with UNBK with effect from 1 April 2020) and gave pro-forma numbers for Q1FY20 and Q4FY20. In Q1FY21, UNBK reported a PAT of Rs 3.3 bn (RoA of 0.1%). Lower cost of funds (down 65bp y-o-y) drove NII growth of 17% y-o-y.
However, a decline in fee income (down 37% y-o-y) and elevated operating costs (up 11% y-o-y) limited pre-operating profit growth to 3% y-o-y. Moreover, higher provisions, driven by COVID-19 and for legacy stressed accounts, resulted in a PAT decline of 13% y-o-y. Net NPAs (down 8% q-o-q) improved sequentially.
Net NPAs moderated; share of loans under moratorium at elevated levels: Mgmt highlighted that c28% of the customers in terms of value have availed the moratorium as at end-June. While gross NPAs remained stable q-o-q, net NPAs declined by 8% q-o-q as provision cover increased to 70% (vs 68% in Q4FY20). Mgmt guided for 3-3.5% of slippage estimates for FY21e. It also indicated that c5-6% of the customers (in terms of value) could opt for restructuring. We estimate c6.5% slippages for FY21e.
Subdued operating performance: In Q1FY21, loans were up just 2% y-o-y. Corporate/overseas book and agri book drove growth. Deposits increased by c7% y-o-y. CASA ratio increased from 32.2% in Q1FY20 to 33.3% in Q1FY21. NIMs remained stable y-o-y at 2.5%. Core fee and elevated opex dragged operating profit growth (up 3% y-o-y). With the merger and on account of harmonisation of accounting and credit policies, CET-1 ratio of the merged entity came in at 8.4% as at end-June 2020.
Hold; uncertain outlook with limited buffers: Low CET-1 ratio (of 8.4%), thin operating profit margins (1.5-1.6% of assets) and still-high net NPA ratio (c5%) leave little room for comfort. Ongoing disruptions from COVID-19-led lockdowns, integration of two weaker banks into UNBK and NPA/provision risk from the moratorium loan book cloud the near-term outlook. Our target price implies c8% downside. We maintain our Hold rating as we believe the stock is trading at inexpensive valuations (0.3x FY22e PB).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.