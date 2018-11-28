Unilever emerges as leading bidder for GlaxoSmithKline’s Indian Horlicks business, says report

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 5:15 PM

Unilever PLC has emerged as the leading bidder in a tight contest for GlaxoSmithKline PLC's Indian Horlicks nutrition business, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

The acquisition will strengthen Unilever’s position in India.

Unilever PLC has emerged as the leading bidder in a tight contest for GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s Indian Horlicks nutrition business, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday. If it is able to clinch the deal, Unilever will trump fellow European consumer giant Nestle SA, which according to an Indian media report earlier on Wednesday was close to buying Horlicks and other GSK consumer healthcare assets in India. Unilever and GSK, which owns 72.5 percent of Indian business GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd, were in exclusive talks, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the sales process.

The acquisition will strengthen Unilever’s position in India, an emerging market whose growing population and rising wealth make it attractive in the long term for companies trying to offset weak growth in Western markets. GSK’s assets, which include the popular malt-based drinks Horlicks and Boost, is likely to fetch less than $4 billion, said people close the deal, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential.

Read | Government to release GDP back series data today? Here’s what happened so far

Earlier in the sale process, separate sources had told Reuters the assets could be valued at more than $4 billion. Some analysts considered the $4 billion valuation high considering the Indian market for so-called health drinks – mostly dietary supplements or flavour enhancers typically drunk with milk – is seeing a slowdown in growth.

Urban Indian consumers are increasingly turning to healthier, less-sugary alternatives and natural products, analysts and industry sources said. Last month, Kraft Heinz Co agreed to sell its popular health-drink brands Complan and Glucon-D, along with a some other brands and factories, to Indian pharmaceuticals and consumer company Zydus Wellness Ltd for 45.95 billion rupees ($648.6 million).

Still, Horlicks comfortably dominates the health-drinks market in India and a big consumer company with deep pockets is likely to give it a fresh lease of life, analysts and industry sources said. GSK is conducting a strategic review of its nutrition brands in India and expects to conclude the process by the end of 2018, a spokeswoman for GSK India told Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Unilever’s Indian subsidiary, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. A spokesman for Nestle India said the company would not comment on “speculation”. Other bidders include Coca-Cola Co, which has been looking to expand in emerging markets, sources previously told Reuters.
($1 = 70.8400 Indian rupees)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Unilever emerges as leading bidder for GlaxoSmithKline’s Indian Horlicks business, says report
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition